Tue Apr 28, 2020
April 28, 2020

Engro, Gates foundation sign deal

Business

 
April 28, 2020

KARACHI: Engro Foundation, the social investment arm of Engro Corporation, has signed a three-year memorandum of cooperation with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to promote the wellbeing of vulnerable and marginalised segments of the society in Pakistan, a statement said.

Under the cooperation agreement, the organisations will also explore opportunities to support the government of Pakistan’s poverty alleviation programme for deserving families, whose incomes have been adversely affected by the coronavirus lockdowns, it added.

Engro Foundation will be representing the philanthropic endeavours and mission of The Dawood Foundation and its affiliates, as well. Both organisations will also evaluate other areas of mutual interest, such as nutrition, agriculture development, financial inclusion, women empowerment, and health of mothers and children, it said.

