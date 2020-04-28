Chainstores look to govt for survival

LAHORE: The Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) on Monday urged the government to provide interest-free capital with a government guarantee to retail sector businesses so that they could resume their business and save hundreds and thousands from losing their jobs in the backdrop of coronavirus-led economic lockdown.

These demands were made in a press conference addressed by the CAP chairman Rana Tariq Mehboob along with vice chairman Wasif Sikandr Butt, and executive committee members Asad Shafi, S. M. Nabeel, Huzaifa Siddiqi, and Mardan Ali Zaidi.

The retailers appealed to the government to bring the sales tax rate to 5 percent and further reduce in the interest rate, while they also demanded that turnover tax, income tax, and holding tax should also be revised so that prices could be slashed for the end consumers.

“There is an urgent need for coordinated measures for local economic recovery based on the same principles implemented for the revival of the construction industry, otherwise with the expected economic depression there will be no buyers of houses and buildings,” Rana Tariq Mehmood, the CAP chair said.

“We as representatives of the organised retail sector of Pakistan have come to the conclusion that: first, the government has no strategy for small and medium businesses. Secondly, it is not possible to continue our businesses with current losses”.

“We are grateful to the management of the malls, the malls run by the Army Welfare Trust and the individual owners who have stood with us in this crisis and extended financial relief during and after the end of the lockdown period.

With these business partners – our retail activities will continue in the future”, they said announcing closing and vacating locations where the owners have refused to cooperate in such an unprecedented crisis.

“In this regard, from May 1, 2020, our members will start identifying locations, which are to be vacated and inform the owners so that no legal issue arises”, the CAP chairman mentioned.