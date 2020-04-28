Stocks fall over one percent; oil, cement under pressure

Stocks grappled with losses on Monday as a drop in international oil prices pulled down energy stocks while cement shares dragged amid worries over a possible government action against price manipulation, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed lower amid pressure in selected scrips across the board on dismal earnings outlook amid falling global crude oil prices.

“SBP restrictions on banking sector payouts for the season, Moody’s report projecting up to 10 percent fiscal deficit in FY20, likely action against cement cartels, and World Bank projections about 23 percent fall in remittances in Pakistan played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.50 percent or 491.81 points to close at 32,314.57 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 1.64 percent or 236.07 points to end at 14,186.23 points level.

Of 328 active scrips, 97 moved up, 198 retreated, and 33 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 122.282 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 120.578 million shares in the previous session.

Samiullah Tariq, director research at Arif Habib said, “Market was down owing to selling pressure in cement sector, which was up the previous week owing to cut in benchmark interest rate.” Cement also saw fresh pruning, as government took notice of recent price hike by major cement manufacturers.

Uncertainty owing to the new coronavirus put further pressure on the market; however, the move for smart lockdown might dictate trend in the upcoming sessions, he added.

Ovais Ahsan, chief executive officer of Optimus Capital Management said, “Market started the week on a bearish note driven by negative news flow in major sectors. The banking sector continued to slide downwards on the back of the recent sharp decline in interest rates.”

Moreover, the tone was also depressed because of the cement sector, as reports about government taking action against recent price hikes by major cement producers did the rounds.

The oil and gas sector also saw weakness as global oil prices remained depressed in fear of a supply glut and lack of storage facilities, he added.

An analyst from Habib Metro-Financial Services said the market was expected to sustain at current level in the near-term, unless stimulated by external triggers, although, positive earnings surprises could move individual scrips uphill.

"We recommend investors to trade cautiously until the precise economic fallout of COVID-19 is reliably ascertainable with investment in blue chip stocks being the most suitable strategy,” he added.

The top gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs167.67 to close at Rs8,166.67/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs50.00 to finish at Rs1,679.67/share.

Phillip Morris Pakistan, down Rs130.46 to close at Rs1,800.01/share, and Nestle Pakistan, down Rs90.00 to close at Rs5,548.00/share, were the main losers.

Maple Leaf recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 17.346 million shares. Its scrip lost Re0.92 to end at Rs25.95/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Cherat Cement, recording a turnover of 2.764 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs1.65 to end at Rs84.38/share.