FPCCI demands opening of Afghan borders for exports

ISLAMABAD: The government should reconsider its selective allowance to exports to Afghanistan through Chaman, Torkham, and Khorlachi borders as exporters were deeply concerned over the shrinking trade volume with the neighbouring country and losses incurred as a result, an industry official said on Monday.

“These borders, closed earlier due to COVID-19 pandemic, has been re-opened this month but the border authorities are allowing only those trucks to pass through that are carrying cargo under transit trade,” said Mian Anjum Nisar, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, in a statement.

“Our exporters are facing heavy losses because thousands of trucks of Pakistani traders, carrying perishable consignments of rice, potatoes, vegetables, medicines, eggs, cattle, poultry feed, small chicks, paints, and other miscellaneous items are stuck at the Pak-Afghan border crossings for which advance payments have already been deposited in the bank including advance income tax and EDF charges.”

Nisar said that these items could not be exported to any other country except Afghanistan and the authorities should also allow Pakistani exports consignments to move to Afghanistan.

The government had opened these borders to facilitate traders and exporters, both under bilateral trade and transit trade, he added.

Nisar pointed out that since coronavirus outbreak, trade between Iran and Afghanistan never halted for even a single day; however, Pakistan’s exports with Afghanistan were at a standstill to the peril of exporters as well as our economy.

The FPCCI chairman said Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, had assured us that Pak-Afghan borders would be operative for five days a week, which should be immediately notified on the borders and export of Pakistani goods should also be allowed through these borders.