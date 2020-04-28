FFCL posts 128pc jump in Q1 profit

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) on Monday announced its profit for the first quarter of 2020 swelled 128.57 percent to Rs4.286 billion (EPS: Rs3.37) on robust urea sales.

The fertilizer-maker had earned Rs1.875 billion (EPS: Rs1.47) in the first quarter of calendar year 2019.

For the period under review, the bank announced an Interim Cash Dividend at Rs2.50/share, which is equivalent to 25 percent.

Analyst Sunny Kumar at Topline Securities said the revenue of FFCL’s fertiliser business increased 2 percent YoY during 1Q2020, where higher volumetric sales of urea, up 5 percent YoY, covered for lower prices. “However, DAP sales remained under pressure; down 32 percent YoY in 1Q2020,” Kumar added.

He said the gross margin of the fertiliser business increased 7ppts YoY to 36.3 “which is in line with our estimate”. Kumar added that the company’s finance cost increased substantially by 29 percent YoY to Rs857million in 1Q2020 amidst higher interest rates.

“The company booked a share of profit from associate and joint venture of Rs2 million versus a loss of Rs667 million, higher than our estimate,” Kumar said adding, “Effective tax rate clocked in at 28 percent in 1Q2020 compared to 39pc in 1Q2019”.

Amreli Steels posts Rs374mln Q1 loss

Amreli Steels Limited said it landed a loss of Rs374 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 translating into LPS (loss per share) of Rs1.26.

The steelmaker had posted a loss of Rs292 million (LPS: Rs0.99) in the corresponding period earlier, it said in a statement.

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited in a report said the company’s topline in 3QFY20 witnessed a growth of 21 percent YoY. “Despite a breakdown at the Dhabeji plant in March 2020 together with implementation of lockdown, we believe Amreli managed to sell close to 80,000 units in the quarter under review compared to 63,000 in 3QFY19, amid learning curve of the new plant,” the brokerage said.

Analysts said, “This translates to a marginal decline of 2 percent in offtake on QoQ basis. Albeit, revenue jump of 3 percent over last quarter indicates that average prices showed an improvement of Rs2,800-3,000/ton (we view higher sales were made in Karachi and the Sindh region)”. The brokerage said the steelmakers gross margins at 6.9 percent in 3QFY20 appeared positively compared to 4.9 percent in 3QFY19. The company booked a tax credit of Rs210 million in 3QFY20 in contrast to a Rs52 million in same period last year.

Bank Alfalah Ltd Q1 profit falls 9pc

Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) announced its profit fell 9 percent to Rs2.892 billion for first quarter of calendar year 2020 (EPS: Rs1.63).

The bank had earned Rs3.164 billion (EPS: Rs1.78) in the corresponding period earlier.

The BAFL in a statement said its Net Interest Income settled at Rs11.8 billion, improving 6 percent YoY and 2 percent QoQ.

“The NFI of the bank jumped 21 percent YoY during 1QCY20 majorly on the back of a 2.1x jump in income from foreign exchange operations/derivatives. Sequentially the NFI is down 3 percent QoQ due to a loss on sale of securities of Rs47 million compared to a gain of Rs521 million last quarter,” Arif Habib Limited said in a research note.

Provisioning expenses for the bank settled at Rs1.5 billion for 1QCY20, up 242 percent YoY and 50 percent QoQ.

On the other hand, OPEX (operational expenses) portrayed a jump of 20 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ, owing to ongoing digital initiatives undertaken by the bank.

The bank’s effective tax rate clocked in at 41 percent for 1QCY20 vis-à-vis 49 percent same period last year, due to additional super tax. Analyst Fawad Basir from Topline Securities said, "The bank’s non-markup expense increased 19 percent YoY to Rs8.2 billion as compared to Rs6.9 billion in the same period last year". Moreover, the bank’s cost to Income clocked in at 56 percent compared to past few quarters’ average of 54 percent, Basir added.

Nishat Power Q1 profit rises 25pc

Nishat Power Limited said its profit increased 25 percent to Rs1.287 billion for the quarter period ended March 31, 2020, translating into EPS of Rs3.64.

The power producer had earned Rs1.032 billion with EPS of Rs2.92 in the corresponding period earlier. During 3QFY20, net sales witnessed a decline of 17 percent YoY to Rs2,198 million, due to lower dispatches. Same trend in sales witnessed during 9MFY20, down by 18 percent YoY.

Due to lower demand of electricity and availability of relative cheaper source of power (coal and hydel), the load factor of fuel oil-based plants remained very low, analysts said.

Gross margins of the company increased by 24pps YoY to 74 percent due to 10.5 percent rupee depreciation coupled with lower load factor, while the company’s finance costs increased by 11 percent YoY to Rs279 million owing to higher interest rate and short-term borrowing.

Byco's 9M profit drops to Rs1.2bln

Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited reported its gross profits fell to Rs1.2 billion from Rs 3 billion a year earlier due to the negative impact of the exchange rate and an increase in inventory losses amid weak demand in the nine months ending March 31, 2020.

A company statement said it recorded gross sales of Rs 192.1 billion, up from Rs 182.9 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year, adding that a rise in KIBOR rates pushed finance costs higher.

Due to these factors, the company reported a net loss of Rs2.67 billion (Rs0.50 per share) for the nine months ending March 31, 2020, from a net profit of Rs719 million (EPS: Rs 0.14 per share) in the corresponding period of 2019.

The company said the global oil industry was currently going through one of the most challenging periods ever.

The Brent oil price fell from $67 per barrel in early-January to $23 by late-March as the spread of COVID-19 and the ensuing travel restrictions and strict lockdowns enacted by various governments around the world weakened demand for crude oil as well as oil products.

“Despite facing unfavorable conditions, Byco Petroleum continued to operate consistently during the reporting period. Thereafter, as the petroleum demand weakened in the country, the company temporarily shifted its facilities into cold circulation,” it said in its statement.