Police on Monday found four bodies in different parts of the city. According to the Gulshan-e-Maymar police, the body of a teenaged boy bearing torture marks was found in a pothole in Taiser Town. Rescuers transported the dead to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 14-year-old Anas Ali, son of Ghulam Ali.

According to the police, the killer tortured the boy to death before dumping his body in the pothole. A transgender person’s body was found at a house in Baldia Town. Rescuers, after being informed by the neighbours, transported the body to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy where the person was identified as 50-year-old Naimat Ali.

Police said the corpse was around three days old. The initial medical examination suggested that it was a natural death; however, the police said they were waiting for the chemical examination report to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

Another man was found dead at a house in Shirin Jinnah Colony. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy. According to the Jackson police, he was apparently a drug addict; however, the cause of the death was yet to be ascertained

Moreover, 72-year-old Rahim Bukhsh’s body was discovered near the New Sabzi Mandi area within the limits of the Sachal police station. The police said that the cause of death was yet to be ascertained. The body had been shifted to a morgue for identification after completion of medico-legal formalities at the JPMC.