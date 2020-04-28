EFU Life introduces: COVID-19 Protect Plan on its online platform

KARACHI: EFU Life, the leading Life Insurance Company of Pakistan, remains committed in serving its valuable clients and addressing the financial needs of the masses during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Keeping up with its gesture of solidarity with the country during these challenging times, EFU Life introduces “COVID-19 Protect”, a protection plan designed to cover the financial burden due to Coronavirus. The plan is available on EFU Life’s BuyNow Platform and covers reimbursement of diagnostic test, daily hospitalization cash assistance and death benefit, at a premium amount starting from as low as Rs.699. COVID-19 Protect offers both Individual and Family Plan, and has three product variants, Silver, Gold and Platinum that one can choose from.

You can now experience a complete peace of mind by protecting yourself and your family against COVID-19, with the facility to purchase the product online from the safety of your homes with various options for premium payments.

Mr. Taher G Sachak, MD and CEO EFU Life expressed his views on the launch. “COVID-19 Protect Plan is one of the many efforts by EFU Life to provide contemporary, yet affordable financial planning solutions to individuals and families when they need them the most. The ongoing Pandemic has indeed brought many challenges to the world and this new addition to our product range is a small step towards assuring the financial wellbeing and peace of mind of our clients’.****