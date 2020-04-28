Patient dies after jumping off JPMC’s third floor

A man admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) committed suicide after jumping off the third floor of the hospital on Monday.

The man, 30-year-old Fawad Ali, was brought to the hospital on the night between Saturday and Sunday for being suspected of having contracted teh coronavirus. According to JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali, the victim was suffering from lungs disease and his coronavirus test, which was conducted on Sunday, was negative.

Doctors said that the man was a drug addict and he apparently ended his life due to the unavailability of drugs. She added that he was admitted to Ward 23 of the hospital. He broke the window and jumped out of the window. He was taken to the emergency ward where he succumbed to his injuries.