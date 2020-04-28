Sindh cabinet members not to draw salaries till June 30

The members of the Sindh cabinet have collectively decided not to draw salaries till June 30, 2020, in view of the widening fiscal shortfall in the province and increasing financial obligations of the Sindh government due to the continuing COVID-19 emergency.

Speaking at a press briefing after a meeting of the Sindh cabinet on Monday, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said all the members of the provincial cabinet would not draw salaries for three months.

They said the provincial government had taken a number of fiscal relief measures for the people of Sindh during the COVID-19 emergency. Both the members of the Sindh cabinet said the Sindh government had decided to take stern measures against people involved in hoarding and price-hike of the essential commodities during Ramazan. Barrister Wahab said the provincial Food Act would be invoked for taking action against hoarders and profiteers dealing in essential items and fines of up to one million rupees would be imposed in this regard.

The two cabinet members expressed the hope that the Sindh governor would readily sign the ordinance approved by the cabinet to provide emergency relief to the masses during the COVID-19 crisis. They claimed that the Sindh government had been the most dynamic government in the country in terms of taking effective measures against the coronavirus emergency.

The information minister said up to 80 per cent private schools in the province had obeyed the directions of the provincial government to collect only 80 per cent tuition fee from their students during the months of COVID-19 emergency.

He expressed the hope that the rest of the schools would also follow suit. Shah said the cases of COVID-19 had been rising in the province as a large number people were not obeying the lockdown orders of the provincial government, and ignoring the medical experts’ advice of staying home. He said the lockdown measures had been announced by the provincial government in the best interests of the people to protect them against the deadly viral epidemic.