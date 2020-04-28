Three-year-old girl dies after falling into manhole

A three-year-old girl died after falling into a manhole in Allah Wala Town, said Shah Latif police officials on Monday. They said the incident occurred while she was playing near her house.

Following her falling into the manhole, residents of the area fished her out and took her to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, but she had died before reaching the hospital. Her family took her body away without completing the medico-legal formalities. A day earlier, five minor children lost their lives after they went swimming in the water being stored at a construction site near their homes in Sector 7-D of Surjani Town.

The children were identified as Masood Attari, 13, his younger brother Usaid Attari, 8, Arman Tahir, 13, Zubair Abdul Ghaffar, 12, and Furqan Tariq, 11. All of their houses were in the same street.

Their families had warned them against going near the water body, so they waited until their parents went to bed after Sehri to head out to the construction site for a swim. Police said the water body was 14 to 15 feet deep. District West police chief SSP Fida Hussain Janwari said water was being stored there for using in the construction of a multi-storey building.