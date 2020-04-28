Kamran wants players to start running, jogging again

KARACHI: Olympian Kamran Ashraf has applauded PHF’s efforts to maintain the physical fitness and hockey skills of Pakistan senior and junior players through home-based training plans.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Monday, he suggested that if soft lockdown policy continued, the team management of senior and junior players should also ask players to start jogging and running near their homes while maintaining distance of more than 5 feet from others.

Kamran, one of the best centre forwards of his time, said that maintaining stamina was a must for players. “Thus, the team management should think about it and ask players to resume jogging and running when it is convenient,” he added.

He said that it would help them improve their physical strength and stamina. “This will help them when they get back to normal training,” he added.

He said that Junior Asia Cup 2020, and next year’s Junior World Cup were the most important events for the survival of hockey in the country. “We have pinned our hopes on the younger players to improve the image of Pakistan hockey,” he said.