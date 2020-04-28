What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un dies

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, missing commemorations for a key political anniversary, and reports he underwent a cardiovascular procedure have spiralled into speculation he could be incapacitated or even dead.

Both Seoul and Washington have played them down, but there has been no concrete proof of life in Pyongyang’s state media, beyond reports of messages sent in his name. AFP looks at some questions and answers on what could happen if Kim, the third generation of his family to lead the North, died.

How would the world learn of his death? The North is extremely secretive, and doubly so about its leadership. Kim’s father and predecessor Kim Jong Il had been dead for two days before anyone outside the innermost circles of North Korean leadership was any the wiser.

On past precedent, the first indication will be an announcement of a special broadcast on state television. If the camera cuts to a woman in a black dress, Kim is dead. Ri Chun Hee, the North’s veteran newsreader, has for decades announced key milestones in the North, with her voice brimming with joy for successes and tears flowing for bad news.

When she declares a successful nuclear test or missile launch, she wears a pink joseon-ot, a traditional Korean dress known as hanbok in the south. But she wore black to reveal the deaths of both Kim Jong Il in 2011 and his father and predecessor, the North’s founder Kim Il Sung in 1994.

Will there be another Kim?

The North is officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea but has been ruled by members of the same family since its foundation in 1948.

The claim to legitimacy of the Workers’ Party is founded in Kim Il Sung’s fight against Korea’s Japanese occupiers and later the US-led United Nations forces during the Korean War.

The party maintains extensive control of society -- "Single-Minded Unity" is one of the North’s most enduring slogans -- and no-one expects any kind of popular uprising in the event of Kim’s death.

"North Korean generals and top politicians will not start fighting for power or it will be a limited fight for power and they will accept a new leader who is likely to be somebody of the Kim family," said Andrei Lankov of Korea Risk Group.

Who are the contenders?

Kim is said to have three children -- only the gender of the second one, a girl, is known -- but they are far too young to take over.

His sister Kim Yo Jong is one of his closest advisers, acting as his envoy to the South’s Winter Olympics in the South, accompanying him on his diplomatic forays and recently issuing political statements in her own name.