Tue Apr 28, 2020
AFP
April 28, 2020

Students return to class in China

World

AFP
April 28, 2020

BEIJING: Tens of thousands of students returned to school in Shanghai and Beijing on Monday after months of closures intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as China’s major cities gradually return to normality.

Shanghai students in their final year of middle and high school returned to classrooms, while only high school seniors in Beijing were allowed back on campus to prepare for the all-important "gaokao" university entrance exam.

China has largely curbed the spread of the deadly disease, but is still on high alert with growing fears of imported cases and a second wave of domestic infections in the northeast.

