This refers to the article, 'Rethinking the NDMA' (April 27) by Shehryar Aziz. I agree with his views and also have a few suggestions to make. The NDMA must be recognized as a national entity covering all four provinces. Budget must be allocated to the NDMA, all respective PDMAs must be made answerable to the NDMA. All deputy commissioners must coordinate with the NDMA for each disaster occurring in their respective areas. All experts on various disasters including floods, earthquakes, epidemics/pandemics and repairs of dykes must also be asked to be available to the NDMA when called for.

The role of ERRA must be put under control of the NDMA as ERRA has failed to perform its role in an efficient manner due lack of monitoring by any entity. The appointment the chairperson of the NDMA must be made through consensus of the federal government and opposition parties. There must be headquarter of the NDMA at every provincial level as also suggested by the writer. All foreign aid on account of disasters must be managed by the NDMA. The above suggestions if incorporated can facilitate disaster related tasks in an efficient manner and in time.

Lt-Com (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt