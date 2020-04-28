We are standing at a cross-roads. Ulema are of the view that congregational prayers must be observed during Ramazan while medical experts are suggesting a complete lockdown for flattening the curve of Covid patients. Undoubtedly, we are moving on a double-edged sword. Our weak health system is totally unable to bear the brunt of pandemic and the majority of our population is still not following the complete protocols necessary for social distancing.

Even Saudi Arabia has decided to offer prayers at home and avoid congregational prayers. In such circumstances, it would be in the best interest of the health and safety of people to offer prayers at home. Religious scholars must come forward and explain to the public exactly how dangerous Covid-19 can be. Our focus at this should be enhancement of our healthcare system, production of PPEs, manufacturing ventilators on emergency basis and handling the situation wisely and prudently,

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad