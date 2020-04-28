Strange stance

This refers to the PM address to journalists on April 23 regarding raising funds for coronavirus affectees and his views/policies regarding the ongoing lock down situation in the country. To my utter surprise, I saw another shift in the stance of the prime minister. Previously, he was advocating strict observance of lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Now, he is using the term 'smart lockdown'.

The PM said that this means that businesses start opening gradually since, despite complete a lockdown, the coronavirus was bound to spread. I fail to understand this logic. I am surprised that the PM is ignoring the advice of experts. Why not then completely lift the lockdown?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad