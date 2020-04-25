Cricket commentator A R Zaidi passes away

ISLAMABAD: A R Zaidi, a well-known cricket commentator and officer from the 13th Common Audit and Commerce Group, suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last in Islamabad on Friday morning. He was 62.

Zaidi retired from his service in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting two years back. He was a well-known voice of cricket commentary on radio. He has left behind two sons and two daughters. He was buried at the H-8 graveyard.

Former Test cricketer Col (r) Naushad Ali, former PCB Governing Board member Shakil Shaikh, Talat Farooq and other cricket personalities have condoled Zaidi’s death and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the soul in peace.