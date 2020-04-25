11 medal winners of SAG get cash awards

ISLAMABAD: After repeated requests from the concerned federations, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has started handing over cash awards to medal winners of the 13th South Asian Games with the first batch of 11 players from wrestling and squash receiving them on Friday.

The Games were held in Nepal in December where Pakistan won 32 gold, 41 silvers and 60 bronze medals.

The criteria for medal winners in SA Games ensured Rs1 million for gold, Rs500,000 for silver and Rs250,000 for bronze winner. Over Rs10 million were distributed amongst the players including Mohammad Inam Butt, Inayatullah, Abdul Reh­man and Muhammad Bilal, Umar Ahmad, Tayyab Raza, Zaman Anwar (wres­tlers) and Tay­­yab Aslam, Farhan Meh­boob, Asim Khan and Amaad Fareed (squash players).

Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza gave away cheques to the players in two sessions. However, the presence of nine officials and athletes at one place without observing social distancing was a bit surprising.

Speaking on the occasion, Fehmida congratulated players on their achievements, saying that the ministry wanted to hold a ceremony at national level by inviting the prime minister as the chief guest, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the cash awards were being distributed amongst medal winners in small batches.