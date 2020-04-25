PTF to hold taekwondo contest via video link

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has put an halt to all sporting activities around the globe, but the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has come up with a novel idea to hold the first ever Pakistan Open Video Link Poomsea Championships from May 15-20.

“It has been a lull period over the last 50 days now in which staging a sports event and gathering athletes at one place is not possible. In taekwondo, we have some categories where online competitions can be organised as it is all about exhibition and showcasing the talent thr­ough movements. Poomsea category is one of them and we have planned the first video link championship from May 15-20,” PTF President Col (r) Wasim said.

The event will be conducted for various age groups starting from 8 to 50 years. “We want to involve athletes of all age groups. Instructions will be passed on to all provinces/clubs/athletes in the next two days about preparations and how the event will be conducted. The registration process will start from May 10.”

Wasim expected the event to attract around 1200 athletes. “While staying at home, the­se players would be asked to perform different routines. A jury of experts headed by Mr Han — expert coach from Ko­rea — will watch every individual be­fore awarding th­em positions in each category.”

The results will be flashed on the PTF website. Medals, certificates and cash prizes will be given to position holders.“Every athlete will be awarded a participation certificate. The PTF marketing team is working to lure sponsorships for the event. Hopefully we will be in a position to get reasonable sponsorships to generate activities during the period of isolation.”

Wasim added that the first video link national championship will set a new trend in the sporting world that has been crippled by the COVID-19. The very important reason to hold such an event was to support deserving athletes who look to the federation in such testing times.

“Besides helping out the athletes and keeping them active, the new concept will also help unearth talent for future competitions. All the clubs would be asked to make efforts to project fresh talent.”