Next 15 days critical: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Friday said the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) conference had taken a strong notice of irresponsible statements of the Indian military leadership and their unprovoked aggression at the Line of Control in the present grave situation when COVID-19 had affected almost the entire world.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) here.

“The recent statements from their military leadership regarding Pakistan reflects their increasing demoralization and frustration due to internal failures,” the conference observed.

The DG ISPR told a news briefing that during the ongoing year, the Indian troops had committed 848 Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) out of which 456 were reported since reporting of the first COVID-19 case in Pakistan on February 26. The Indian troops used heavy artillery as a result of which one infant was martyred, while 31 civilians, including seven women and eight children, were injured.

The conference observed that the Indian leadership and RSS had proved that India was promoting Hindutva and Saffron terrorism by violating all the international laws and moralities at a time when the whole world was uniting against COVID-19 and the UN secretary general had made an appeal for end to all international conflicts.

The DG ISPR said the fire of brutalities and hatred started by India from the Indian Occupied Kashmir had now spread to the whole country. “Saffronization of Indian military and polity is a sad specter that the world can ill afford under these circumstances,” Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

He said the Indian conspiracy to link spread of COVID-19 with Islam and Muslims had badly failed and the whole world had condemned the same. “The COVID-19 is an international pandemic which is affecting the whole world and it is not linked to any race, religion, nationality,” he said.

He said the reality of Indian fake news about spread of COVID-19 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir had also been exposed to the whole world saying there were so far 55 confirmed case in AJK with virus reported death there. There are 607 confirmed cases in Gilgit-Baltistan out of whom 212 have recovered.

“The situation is improving day by day due to coordinated efforts of the military and political leadership.”

He said Indians always pointed a finger at Pakistan whenever they were confronted with internal issues.

“The recent blame game is also aimed at diverting world’s attention from their blunders which resulted from their wrong policies as a result of inherent contradictions,” he said.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said the armed forces would play their role in ensuring an effective smart lockdown by focusing on the hotspots and clusters on reports of COVID-19 cases.

He said the armed forces and law enforcing agencies would drive efforts against COVID-19 spread by following the TTQ (Test Trace and Quarantine) strategy during the smart lockdown.

“The basic objective of this strategy is to go for targeted lockdown by focusing on hotspots and clusters by identifying COVID-19 spread there,” Major General Babar said.

He said confirmed COVID-19 cases were less than projections but there were apprehensions that the figure could touch peak in the next two weeks.

“To meet such a situation, it was important to follow safety measures both individually and as a whole,” he said, adding that the national efforts were being coordinated at the platform of NCOC.

The military spokesman said they had chalked out a contingency plan to take efforts and resources of the armed forces to levels from provinces to the union councils.

Moreover, he said as per donations announced by the officers and jawans of Pakistan Army, the process of providing 350,000 ration packages to deserving people was in progress and so far 98,087 packages had been delivered.

“The armed forces have also decided not to receive internal security allowances so that the same amount can be utilized to finance efforts against COVID-19,” he said.

He told the briefing that five COVID-19 testing labs of Pakistan were functioning in Taftan, Skardu, and in Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi in support of the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Major General Babar Iftikhar maintained that the civil military leadership was moving forward under a comprehensive policy against the COVID-19.

In order to enhance capability of the Pakistan Army Medical Corps, the reservists of the corps have also been called to duty.

He said that in order to ensure flight operations of PIA, the crew of the national flag carriers testing positive for COVID-19 would be provided with treatment on priority basis at the Pakistan Army’s hospitals.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy were also playing key role in national efforts against COVID-19.

In this connection, the PAF through six sorties had brought 77 tons of relief and medical goods from China to Pakistan and dispatched 149 people stranded in Balochistan to GB, while the Pakistan Navy was also providing face masks and ration packages to population in coastal areas.

The military spokesman China had once again proved its exemplary and historic friendship and strategic partnership with Pakistan by extending support in the present difficult situation also.

He said that pre-fabricated quarantine facilities for 600 people in Taftan, 300 in Torkhum and for 300 persons had been provided, while a rail quarantine having capacity for 300 persons had also been provided with the Pakistan Railway’s cooperation.

He also lauded the role of Ulema, the media, doctors and paramedics and the business community for their due role in the present situation.

Once again saying that the next 15 days are very crucial, the DG ISPR prayed to Almighty Allah to rid the country of the pandemic at the earliest.

“I appeal to the nation to demonstrate patience and tolerance and limit their movement to take care of their precious lives,” he said.