FDA DG for speedy completion of underpass

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has directed for focusing special attention on administrative and construction measures for speedy completion of the Kashmir Bridge Underpass mega project on the Canal Road.

He issued these directions while inspecting the construction progress of the Kashmir Bridge Underpass here on Friday. Wasa DMD Jabbar Anwar, Planning Director Ghulam Shabbir, Water Distribution Director Saqib Raza and other officers were also present.