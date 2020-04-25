close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

FDA DG for speedy completion of underpass

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2020

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has directed for focusing special attention on administrative and construction measures for speedy completion of the Kashmir Bridge Underpass mega project on the Canal Road.

He issued these directions while inspecting the construction progress of the Kashmir Bridge Underpass here on Friday. Wasa DMD Jabbar Anwar, Planning Director Ghulam Shabbir, Water Distribution Director Saqib Raza and other officers were also present.

Latest News

More From Pakistan