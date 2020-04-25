Boy dies after falling from roof while flying kite

MUZAFFARGARH: A 12-year boy died after falling from a roof while flying a kite in Tehsil Khan Garh on Friday noon.

Zain of Mohallah Sheikhana slipped from edge of the roof and suffered serious injuries. He was shifted to Khan Garh Hospital and later to Muzaffargarh District Headquarters hospital where he died.

Unregistered pesticide recovered: Assistant Director Pest Warning recovered unregistered pesticide worth thousands of rupees.

Assistant Director Pest Warning Khawaja Abid along with police raided near Dari Chandia Wali tehsil Kot Addu and seized huge quantity of unregistered and smuggled pesticide from a car and caught two outlaws. Police registered a case against the accused.