Man killed by rivals over land dispute

OKARA: A man was shot dead by two rivals over a land dispute at Chak Kamboh on Friday.

Reportedly, Khalid Pervez had a land dispute with his relatives Mumtaz and Liaqat. On the day of the incident, accused Mumtaz and Liaqat allegedly shot Khalid Pervez dead. Hujra Shah Moqeem police have started investigation.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A four-year-old child was crushed to death in an accident at Clair Kalanthe village on Friday. Reportedly, Kaleem was playing in a street when a tractor-trolley crushed him to death. Mandi Ahmadabad police have registered a case.

TWO BOOKED: Police on Friday booked two people for setting ablaze crop of their rival at Jhujh Kalan village. Reportedly, accused Nizam Din alias Kaka and his accomplices burnt the crop of Amjad Ali. Hujra Shah Moqeem police have registered a case.

FOUR BOOKED: Police on Friday booked four fraudsters. Reportedly, accused Ghulam Sarwar, Sadi Ahmad, Muhammad Ashraf and Ayesha Bibi allegedly took away valuables from the house of Ishtiaq Ahmad fraudulently at 27/2L village. Police have registered a case.