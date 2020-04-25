Trader kidnapped for Rs3m ransom

KASUR: A trader was kidnapped for Rs 3 million ransom from his under-construction petrol station on Allahabad-Chunian Road. According to Allahabad police, unidentified kidnappers barged into the filling station and abducted Haroon Khan, and his employ Shabir Ahmed in a car on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. The police said the kidnappers contacted the son of Haroon and demanded Rs 3 million for his release. Police have registered a case.