Punjab sees 30pc revenue shortfall due to corona

LAHORE: The Punjab government has been focusing on health, preventive health care, controlling the covid-19 pandemic, social protection, industry revival and growth in provincial budget 2020-21, besides looking the avenues of maintaining the revenue stream which is adversely affected due to coronavirus pandemic.

Before the covid-19 pandemic, the provincial revenue collection was on a growth trajectory and collected Rs 206 billion taxes which was 29 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The growth in revenue collection was maintained in March too and the provincial exchequer collected Rs 224 billion of taxes by then, 23 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last fiscal year. However, after the covid-19 pandemic, the provincial government announced a lockdown which also affected both the revenue growth and government development spending. Before March, the development spending were also 29 per cent over and above than the projected development speeding. But the lockdown started negatively affecting both development spending and revenue collection. The province started witnessing the decline in spending and collection. This also played an important role in reduction in revenue collection.

The Punjab government is now anticipating almost 30 per cent revenue collection shortfall from its targets while the revise estimates for revenue collection and development spending would be made in the next week.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht talking to The News said preventive health care, domestic production of healthcare products, employment generations by focusing towards the SME sector through liquidity provisions are some of the key areas on which the government is working for the next provincial budget. He said that data played an important role and in social protection development projects, the data gathering would be major focus area. Historically, spike in development budget witnessed in the last quarter of every fiscal year, however, this year the development spending are 29 percent above and over February, he said admitting that both development spending and revenue collection will affect due to the lockdown.

Further, the situation would be cleared after the lockdown is lifted by May 9 as announced by the government if the situation is under control, Hashim added.

Further, the tax relief of Rs 18 billion was announced by the Punjab government, besides huge spending on Covid-19 related demands. The Punjab is the province which spends largely on Covid-19 control while funds for the Health Department were released within the day the demand was made, the minister added.

For next budget, the government is now considering some relaxed tax rate as it could not maintain the zero ratting on a large number of sector while complete tax rate from the exempted sectors could also be problematic for their revival. The different options are under considerations including giving relief to tax complainant and taxing to non-complainant. This will encourage the non-complainant to get registered themselves in tax system to get relief.