Saudi-led coalition extends Yemen ceasefire by a month

RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition said Friday it was extending a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen by one month to combat the coronavirus pandemic, even as fighting persists in the war-torn country.

The extension comes after Yemen´s Huthi rebels rejected a two-week ceasefire declared by the military coalition that ended on Thursday.

The coalition has decided to "extend the ceasefire for a month from Thursday", its spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"The coalition reaffirms that there is still an opportunity to focus all efforts in order to reach a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Yemen," he added.

During the two-week truce, battles persisted between the Huthis and Yemen´s Saudi-backed government while coalition jets mounted dozens of air raids on rebel targets.