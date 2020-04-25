‘If doctors start dying, there’d be no one to treat patients’

KARACHI: Women doctors in Sindh on Friday lambasted the government's inaction and the people's indifference over response to the coronavirus pandemic, noting that "if doctors start dying, there would be no one to treat the patients".

At least six women doctors held a press conference, relaying the dire condition of Pakistan's healthcare system, which they explained was on the verge of a collapse as hospitals were overflowing with patients and 80% of the beds were occupied.

"I'm not a God," Dr Safia said during the press conference here at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), noting that it was unfair to treat one patient and leave another to die.

“This is an extremely painful thing and we’re seeing people dying right in front of us,” she added. “There have been patients who were infected with the coronavirus and we were unable to do anything for them.

“It is extremely painful to see them [dying]. Whoever dies was someone’s mother, a woman,” she added.

Dr Safia mentioned that it was said there would be a peak in the number of cases and “we tried to make a plateau” in the curve. “The first lockdown was in Sindh, for which we are immensely thankful to the government of Sindh, who implemented an amazing and effective lockdown.

Had there been no lockdown or a partial one, the healthcare system would have collapsed outright, she noted.

“It has flattened slightly and that’s why people have got encouragement and thought ‘nothing’s going to happen so let’s go out on the roads’,” she added. “That was wrong! If they keep going out on the roads, this rate is going to rise rapidly,” she warned.

“We have been witness to [the deaths] because we work in public hospitals. We’re getting patients and we are witnesses to the fact that deaths are rising. It’s an extremely challenging moment when we see young people dying.

“Some provincial governments had done a commendable job, Dr Safia commented but emphasised that people must follow the lockdown instructions. “It’s just for a month or a month and a half. If we follow this properly, then we’ll get rid of this pandemic,” she said.

Explaining that she removed her face mask only to speak, she urged the media at the press conference to wear theirs all the time. “The virus can spread from mouth and that can happen while talking too and can infect anyone. I request you all to wear your masks wherever you go,” she added.