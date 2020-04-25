Maulana Tariq Jameel apologises for remarks against media

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Tariq Jameel apologised for his remarks against the media on Friday, a day after his comments during the Ehsaas Telethon on Pakistani channels created quite a buzz on social media.

Speaking to a private news channel about his remarks from the other day, Jameel said that he had made a mistake.

Jameel's comments created controversy after he appeared on the Ehsaas Telethon at the end to make dua in light of the coronavirus situation and said that Pakistani channels, like foreign media, told lies.

“This is not just restricted to Pakistani media. Foreign media are also liars,” he had said.

Jameel had also said that once, the owner of a private news channel met him and sought advice. “I told him to eliminate lies from the channel to which he responded by saying that if that were to happen, his channel would be finished but not the lies,” he added.

Geo News anchor Hamid Mir had also urged Maulana Tariq Jameel to declare the name of the channel owner who had had the interaction with the religious scholar.

“ I would like to request Maulana Tariq Jameel that whenever he says something like this ever again, he should take names,” Mir had said. “It is also not right to spread misinformation about everyone.