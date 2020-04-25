Sugar Commission seeks three weeks to complete task

ISLAMABAD: Sugar Commission has sought from the federal government three weeks to complete its task.

Chairman of the Commission and Director General Federal Investigation Agency (DG FIA) Wajid Zia has formally approached the government on Friday with the request that the Sugar Commission be given additional three weeks to complete the work assigned to it. The Commission was given April 25 deadline to do the job.

The Commission’s request will be placed before the federal cabinet to allow it more time. Either the cabinet’s approval will be done by circulation during the weekend or it will be sanctioned on Tuesday next when the cabinet meets.

Informed sources said that the Commission has conveyed to the government multiple reasons to seek extension in the deadline of April 25.

The Commission reportedly said that not only coronavirus caused delays, there are also some issues of non-cooperation. In certain cases, the record sought by the Commission arrived late. In some cases, it is still awaited.

It is said that the Commission also communicated to the federal government that the work of forensic audit of sugar industry is quite complex and thus needs to be done carefully.

Meanwhile, FIA sources said that the Commission also faces issues of non-cooperation not only from the powerful sugar industry side but from official circles as well.

It is said that efforts have been made to influence the Commission and its teams of investigators. As reported earlier, no less than the Chairman Sugar Commission Wajid Zia has been threatened to stop the probe.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also conveyed a message to halt the forensic audit of sugar industry otherwise, he was warned, that the price of sugar might go up to Rs 110 a kilo.

Of late, the Commission has removed one of its key investigators for his alleged compromised role to the advantage of the sugar industry. The Commission alleged that the officer was leaking Commission’s information to the industry besides misleading the probe body with distorted information.

The officer, however, in a written reply to Commission Chairman denied all these allegations and insisted that he was removed from the investigation because of annoyance of some of the Commission members after he had raised questions on the role of FBR and SECP.

A government source rejected the officer’s statement and said his assertion was an afterthought and not a fact.

Sources said that the Commission is now keeping a vigilant eye on its team of investigators to ensure that they are not influenced by the well-connected and filthy rich sugar industry.

Following the recent wheat and sugar crises in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan initially made a three-member inquiry committee under DG FIA Wajid Zia to dig into the matter.

While submitting its separate reports on wheat and sugar several weeks back, the Inquiry Committee recommended the government for the constitution of a Commission to do the forensic audit of sugar industry.

The federal cabinet allowed it and formed the Sugar Commission under DG FIA and comprising members from Intelligence Bureau, FIA, SECP, FBR, Anti-Corruption Department, Punjab etc. The Commission was asked to complete its task and submit its report on April 25.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while making public the FIA’s Inquiry Committee reports on wheat and sugar recently, promised severe action against those who would be held responsible by the Sugar Commission.