Wheat, sugar theft: Ex-PM Abbasi wants to appear before Inquiry Commission

LAHORE: PML-N central leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has written a letter to FIA director general and Inquiry Commission Chairman Wajid Zia, requesting to practice their legal right of appearing before the Commission for exposing the true criminals behind the theft of wheat and sugar in the country.

In the letter, the former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the federal government has constituted an Inquiry Commission to probe into the increase in sugar prices under Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017. Section 9 of the Act vests a right in every citizen to provide any information or document to the Commission about the matter under inquiry, he added. The section reads, Power to receive reformation - A person shall have the right to provide any information or document, relating to a matter before the Commission and the Commission may consider such information or document.

Abbasi wrote that he and former minister for commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan intend to appear before the Commission in the interest of justice to provide information to the Commission about the corruption and misgovernance leading to the increase in sugar prices. He requested the Commission to set a suitable time and the place for this purpose.