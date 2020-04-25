PPP asks govt to revisit easing lockdown

ISLAMABAD: The PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman Friday urged the federal government to listen to the medical community that had urged the government three times to reconsider its decision of easing the lockdown.

“But is the government paying any heed to these requests? No. The federal government needs to stop playing pandemic politics and get serious about saving lives,” she said in a statement.

Senator Sherry said unlike what the federal government was saying, doctors had not gotten together in different cities to raise the alarm on any party or province’s behest. “They are health professionals and basically at this point they are sending a warning to the leadership of this country that this situation will get worse,” she said.

Commenting on Sindh’s progress, she said, “From day one, the Sindh government has given priority to what the health experts have said. We had to take the tough decision that Taraveeh prayers will only be offered by mosque's administration, as it is the government’s responsibility to take these difficult decisions but we did this especially keeping in mind doctors' recommendations.

“Sindh has also established Pakistan’s biggest testing laboratory’ with a capacity to conduct 800 tests on a daily basis”.

She said the Sindh government was trying its best to make Ramazan easy for people and decided not to set up ‘Ramazan Bachat Bazaars’ in the province to avoid gathering of customers.

“Supply of fruit and vegetables would be ensured at shops and stalls, and people would also be able to place online orders for fruit and vegetables at official fixed prices during the Holy month of Ramazan", she added.

Senator Sherry said the federal government needs to treat this as a medical emergency.

“Pakistan’s underfunded health sector is barely able to cope with the regular caseload, let alone an exceptional emergency like the present. We need to listen to our medical community and ‘flatten the curve’ by enforcing a strict lockdown. It is high time that we upgrade our healthcare infrastructure. Once this pandemic is over, we need to review our spending on health, which is less than 1% of GDP – the lowest in South Asia,” the Senator said.

Commenting on the spike in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, she said,” What is even more shocking is that 79% of the total COVID-19 cases are locally transmitted. Health experts predict that the situation has become a national health emergency and soon will be out of our hands”.

Senator Sherry concluded by lauding the efforts of the medical community and said, “Each day medical professionals are putting their lives on the line as they come into contact with those infected by the virus, from the initial testing stage and throughout treatment.