Hamza moves SC for post-arrest bail

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has moved the Supreme Court for post-arrest bail in a money laundering/illegal assets reference made by the NAB.

“The detention of the petitioner for the last 10 months in the absence of any reference or formal charge to answer is violative of fundamental rights such as right to life, liberty, dignity, equal protection of law and treatment in accordance with law,” pleads a petition filed at the Lahore Registry of the apex court through advocates Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez.

The Lahore High Court had in February last denied the bail to Hamza in the money-laundering case, however, it granted bail to him in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The petition has presented 27 law points before the SC for the release of the Opposition leader on bail. The main question is whether an asset acquired prior to holding of any public office is amenable to the jurisdiction of the NAB.