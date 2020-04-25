Youm-e-Toba, Youm-e-Rehmat observed

ISLAMABAD: On call of Pakistan Ulema Council, Darul Afta Pakistan and political and religious organisations of the country, 'Youm-e-Toba and Youm-e-e-Rehmat' was observed on Friday all over the country.

Ulema and religious scholars ensured implementation of directives of the government in connection with preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic during Friday prayers.

In Friday prayers, Ulema and Masajid adminstrations ensured implementation on 20-point declaration and proved that being an organised and exemplary nation they are willing to ensure safety of one another against coronavirus.

Ulema in Friday prayers ensured distancing in prayer lines and proper spacing among faithful while saying Jumah prayers. Ulema stated that preventive measures of the government will also be observed inside mosques during the holy month of Ramazan.

Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council and different religious schools of thought including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashraf and others delivered shortened Friday sermons in their respective Masajid all over Pakistan. The Ulema underlined that death toll of coronavirus rising alarmingly with each passing day and preventive measures against this pandemic is only solution for safety.

Public should turn to Allah to seek forgiveness against this pandemic and ensure preventive measures as defined in 20-point declaration between government and Ulema. The clerics also stated that being Muslims, everyone should strive to seek blessings of Ramazanwhile saying prayers at home. Public should follow preventive measures in month of Ramazan and take care of fellow people in their surroundings and neighborhood. Public should follow preventive measures with social distancing and using masks and hand gloves with sanitiser and soaps.

Pakistan Ulema Council and Darul Afta Pakistan also appealed to public to take preventive measures of social distancing while saying Taraveeh prayers. Public should avoid making mess and rush insides mosques during the month of Ramazan and public should prefer to say Taraveeh prayers at home.