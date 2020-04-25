President, PM wish nation, Ummah peaceful Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated the entire nation and the Ummah on the holy month of Ramazan, saying ‘Allah has blessed and graced us once again to benefit from the blessings and virtues of the holy month’.

In a message to the nation, the prime minister noted that fasting was aimed at creating feelings of compassion and piousness in the human beings.

During fasting, a human being obeys the command of Allah and stops himself from doing anything that is permissible in normal days. Thus, this creates piety andpiousness, and thirst and hunger also inculcates and promotes tolerance, forbearance and compassion and sympathy for others, he said.

The prime minister said the entire humanity was faced with the devastation, caused by the coronavirus pandemic and leading world powers appeared completely helpless before this virus while he emphasised the nation had to face this critical situation with unity.

“We have to take special care of the needy during this blessed month while observing fast and offering prayers. During these blessed hours, we have to pray to Allah to shower His special blessings and kindness upon us and pull the entire humanity of these testing times,” he said.

The prime minister prayed that the nation also comes out of this difficult situation with more unity and strength. In his message, President Arif Alvi emphasised the need for adopting preventive measures, including social distancing and other healthcare precautions, during the holy month to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to ensure that all religious activities are done in a maximum possible protective environment,” he said in his message to the nation on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan.

He said besides praying to Allah Almighty to rid the country and world of this deadly contagion, the people should also specially take care of the needy, deserving and daily wagers during the holy month. He said at the moment the whole world was worried due to COVID-19 and was striving and taking measures to curb the pandemic.

“As per the directions of medical experts, so far prevention is the only way to check this contagion. Insha Allah, we together will succeed in overcoming this challenge,” he added.