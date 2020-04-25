Corona toll passes 194,000 worldwide

ISLAMABAD: The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 194,000 on Friday, with nearly two-thirds of the fatalities in Europe, according to international media reports.

A total of 194,534 people have died and 2,787,405 been infected since the virus emerged in China in December. The hardest hit continent is Europe, with 116,557 deaths and 1,222,115 cases.

The country with the most deaths is the United States with 50,947, followed by Italy with 25,969, Spain with 22,524, France with 21,856 and Britain 19,506. Iran´s health ministry said on Friday that the virus-hit country was no longer at "red" status as it announced another 93 deaths from its COVID-19 outbreak.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the novel coronavirus fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours took Iran´s overall death toll to 5,574. Jahanpour also announced 1,168 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the country´s total to 88,194.

India’s federal health ministry reported 1,377 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths on Friday morning, taking the number of deaths to 718 and total cases to 23,077.

Meanwhile, the UN´s chief said Friday that ridding the world of the novel coronavirus will require the biggest public health effort ever seen.

"We face a global public enemy like no other," Antonio Guterres told a virtual briefing, insisting that "a world free of COVID-19 requires the most massive public health effort in history".

The race is on to produce a vaccine against COVID-19 but it is not certain that one can be found, the head of the global vaccines alliance said Friday.

Seth Berkley said the more competition the better in the scientific fightback against the new coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 200,000 people since it emerged in December. The head of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance also said confidence in an eventual COVID-19 vaccine would be greatlyboosted if political leaders were seen getting immunised, saying he was "quite disturbed" by highly-politicised campaigns against vaccination.

"One of the challenges is we don´t know if we can make a vaccine," Berkley said at a virtual press briefing in Geneva. "I´m quite optimistic, from what I know on the science -- but we have no proof of concept yet."

While a vaccine might normally take 10 to 15 years to develop, Berkley said the first vaccines against COVID-19 might be available in 12 to 18 months "if we’re really lucky". "You want initially the race for the vaccine. That competition is great," he said, explaining that rather than having dozens of vaccines being worked on that eventually were identical, it was better to have varied ones that acted differently.

There are currently over 100, and possibly up to 150 different vaccines in various stages of development, he said. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo charged Thursday that China may have known of the new coronavirus as early as November, renewing accusations that Beijing has not been transparent and again drawing ire from China.

"You´ll recall that the first cases of this were known by the Chinese government maybe as early as November, but certainly by mid-December," Pompeo said in an interview. "They were slow to identify this for anyone in the world, including the World Health Organisation," he said.

Pompeo said the United States still wanted more information from China including the original sample of the SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the metropolis of Wuhan. "This issue of transparency is important not only as a historical matter to understand what happened back in November and December and January, but it´s important even today," Pompeo said.

"This is still impacting lots of lives here in the United States and, frankly, around the world." China hit back on Friday, saying Pompeo´s remarks were "totally groundless and entirely for the purpose of blaming others".

Pompeo´s comments ran "counter to the general consensus of the global community", foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing, adding that China had "provided timely information to the world" and actively cooperated with others.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump came under fire for suggesting injecting patients with disinfectant.

In a briefing at the White House, scientists said they had found the virus was quickly destroyed by sunlight, raising hopes that the pandemic could ease as the northern hemisphere summer approaches.

It prompted Trump to suggest researchers investigate whether it would be possible to inject light and disinfectant into the body to cure the disease – comments that sparked outrage among experts and medical professionals. "Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" Trump said. "It sounds interesting to me."

But his suggestion was met with disbelief by many experts who cautioned against any such experiment. After criticism, the White House pushed back, saying Trump’ apparent suggestion that disinfectant could be injected to treat patients with COVID-19 was taken out of context.

"Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. "President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during Thursday´s briefing."

The White House briefing was focused on research findings suggesting the virus was quickly destroyed by sunlight, raising hopes the pandemic could ease as the northern hemisphere summer approaches. The presentation also touched on disinfectants that can kill the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the IMF and WTO warned Friday the growing use of export restrictions by governments can be "dangerously counterproductive" as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The two institutions called on global leaders to commit to refrain from imposing or tightening controls on product sales, as they did at the height of the 2008 global financial crisis.

"We are concerned by supply disruptions from the growing use of export restrictions and other actions that limit trade of key medical supplies and food," the institutions said in a joint statement.

Disruptions to supply chains and misdirection of critical productions could "prolong and exacerbate the health and economic crisis."

And they warned that poor and otherwise vulnerable countries would likely suffer the most. During the last global recession the G20 pledge "helped to avoid widespread trade restrictions that would have worsened the crisis and delayed recovery -- just as trade restrictions deepened and prolonged the Great Depression of the 1930´s," the statement said.

While global trade rules allow the use of export restrictions during a national emergency, the IMF and WTO warn that "what makes sense in an isolated emergency can be severely damaging in a global crisis." "Taken collectively, export restrictions can be dangerously counterproductive," the statement said.