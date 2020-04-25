Pro forma issued for mosques to contain Covid-19 spread

LAHORE :The Punjab government has issued a pro forma comprising surety bonds for prayer leaders and management of mosques.

The provincial government has issued the pro forma based on the 20 point for offering of prayers during the holy month of Ramazan. The respective police station will hand over the pro forma to the area mosques.

According to the the 20 points pro forma, 6 feet distance is mandatory between two worshipers while offering prayers in the mosques while it has been instructed to remove carpets rolled in the mosques and the prayers be offered on clean floors.

Convergence of people before and after prayers at a single place is prohibited while children and people above 50 are not allowed to enter the mosques. The pro forma instructed that management will draw marks on the floors of the mosques so that people could ensure social distancing during the prayers.

It is clarified in the pro forma if the situation related to the coronavirus worsened, the government has the right to review the policy.

cheques: The Punjab government salutes Shoaib Malik and Engineer Fawad Butt, the martyred pilot of plane that crashed due to technical malfunctioning during aerial spray in Cholistan conducted for the control of locust and stands by the families of these martyrs.

This was stated by Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial. Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture Minister presented relief cheques for Rs1.5 million to the family of the martyred pilot and Rs1 million to the family of the martyred engineer. The air operation was essential to save the country from the catastrophe of locust. That is why these two brave sons of ours carried out this aerial operation knowing their duty as a priority. During the same operation, both the workers were martyred due to technical faults. The everlasting services of a pilot and engineer will always be remembered.

Nauman Langrial said the process of monitoring and surveillance of locust was still going on in the province to save the farmers from this disaster and was being carried out through special teams. Surveillance of more than one lakh hectare area has been completed and 12,000 hectare affected area has been sprayed in Sahiwal, DG Khan, Sargodha and Faisalabad affected locust division.

workers’ right: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan on Friday met with the newly appointed secretary of his department, Amir Jan, in his office. They discussed improvements on modern lines in the department, protection of workers' rights and implementation of labour laws, said a handout issued here on Friday.

The provincial minister said that former secretary, Sarah Aslam, had played an unparalleled role and services in the betterment of the department. He said, “It is our core responsibility to clean this department from corruption.”

Ansar Majeed Khan said that the department had taken strict action against child labour, adding that PTI government had enacted legislation to protect the workers and labourers. He said the protection of workers' rights had been ensured through the labour policy.

He added steps were being taken to increase the capacity of the department. He mentioned that Labour Department was on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus. Coronavirus counters have been set up in all social security hospitals, he added.