LAHORE :On call of Pakistan Ulema Council, Darul Afta Pakistan, political and religious organisations of the country “Youm-e-Tauba, Rehmat” observed here Friday all over the country.

Religious scholars during Friday prayers ensured implementation of the government’s directives regarding preventive measures against Coronavirus pandemic. Religious scholars and mosque administrations ensured implementation of 20-point declaration and proved that being an organised and exemplary nation we are willing to ensure safety of one another against Coronavirus.

They ensured distancing in prayer lines and proper spacing among faithful while saying prayers following the preventive measures against Covid-19.

Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council and different religious schools of thought, including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Asad Zikriya Qasmi, Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem, Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Bhatti, Allama Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jaami, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Qari Asmatullah Muhavia, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Hussein Ahmed Husseini and others delivered brief Friday sermons in their respective mosques all over Pakistan. They underlined that death toll due to the pandemic was rising alarmingly with each passing day and preventive measures against this pandemic was only solution for safety.They advised the general public to seek forgiveness against this pandemic.