Governor Sarwar makes Quran teaching with translation compulsory in universities

LAHORE:Making teaching of the Holy Quran with translation compulsory in all provincial universities, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has constituted a seven-member committee of vice-chancellors to submit its recommendations on how to make it part of the syllabus.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with vice-chancellors at Governor’s House here on Friday, he said it will be compulsory for students to attend the Quran with translation lecture, adding that Quran is a complete code of life and its better understanding will help in winning favour of Allah Almighty and becoming good human beings.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that all universities should make teaching of Quran with translation part of their syllabus, adding that it is responsibility of universities to disseminate the knowledge of Quran to the younger generation.

He said the Quran with translation classes will be compulsory for students and the requisite amendment will be made to the constitution.

The Punjab governor constituted a seven-member committee of the VCs which will submit first draft recommendations by May 10 which will be transmitted to the VC of other public and private universities and ulema in the province.

He said the feedback from all quarters will be discussed on May 17, adding that the committee will submit final recommendations on May 22 which will be duly implemented across the province.

The vice-Chancellors committee is headed by Punjab University VC Prof Niaz Ahmed while Prof Dr Masood Gondal of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), University of Education VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, University of Health Sciences (UHS) VC Dr Javaid Akram, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) VC Prof Mansoor Sarwar, Goevrnment College University (GCU) Lahore VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) VC Dr

Bushra Mirza are the members. The Punjab governor said the matter of reduction in university fee in the wake of coronavirus pandemic was also under consideration. “The world is passing through difficult times and I believe Allah is angry with us due to our sins,” he said.

It is important to become good human beings through the right understanding of the Holy Quran, Sarwar said, adding, “We recite the Holy Quran but do not know the Urdu translation.” The Punjab governor, who is the chancellor of universities, hailed the leadership qualities of all VC in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the universities had played a formative role by raising funds for the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund, creating awareness about the coronavirus outbreak and establishing quarantine centres.

KEMU VC awarded PhD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar awarded a PhD to Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, vice-chancellor of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), here on Friday.

University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram was also present. Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, a graduate of King Edward Medical College (KEMC) and Fellow of College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), Royal College of Physicians, Glasgow, American College of Surgeons, is regular VC of KEMU.