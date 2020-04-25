Dry forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is still affecting the central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.