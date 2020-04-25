Shahbaz Sharif greets nation on Ramazan

LAHORE:PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday in his felicitations message on beginning of the holy month of Ramazan urged the nation to go the extra mile to financially aid their white-collar and underprivileged fellow Pakistanis during these testing times amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Shahbaz said the nation must take into consideration the economic fallout of the new coronavirus and take this opportunity to please Allah Almighty by making this holy month a celebration of compassion and empathy.

In his message, he said while gathering God's grace during this month the nation must not get careless regarding precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. He urged the nation to pray to God while staying home, special prayers should be held to rid the country of this fatal disease.

He also asked the countrymen to pray for the fast recovery of the Covid-19 patients. He called for special prayers for the health and wellbeing of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. He directed that the welfare activities being run by the PML-N leaders on the directions of Nawaz must be stepped up. He also called for special prayers for the freedom of Palestine and Occupied Kashmir and the liberation of their people.