Torture accused released

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Friday issued orders to release four persons accused of torturing religious scholar Nasir Madni. The court issued orders after Nasir Madni informed the court that a compromise had been made between both the parties and he had no objection if the court released the accused persons. After this, the court issued orders to release Ghulam Rabbani, Asif Iqbal, Nazim Hussain and Ali Abbas.