Grinding unit sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a grinding unit and discarded 5,200kg hazardous spices in the provincial metropolis here Friday.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon along with food safety team raided AF Foods grinding unit in Badami Bagh and foiled an attempt to supply a huge cache of expired and contaminated spices in the market. He said that expired spices were being packed in a new packing after changing the expiry dates of the products. The raiding team witnessed the abundance of rats and lizards in the storage area as well as the worst condition of hygiene.

During the operation, the provincial food regulatory body has discarded 2,800kg fungus-affected expired red chilli powder; 1,200kg cumin and 200kg tamarind powder. He said the use of expired and tainted spices is injurious to health and causes cancer of stomach and intestines.

According to the Punjab Food Authority laws, the sale of expired food items is a heinous and serious crime, he said, adding it is compulsory for food business operators (FBOs) to update the record after discarding the expired food.

The director general said that Punjab food safety watchdogs would monitor the suspicious activities of the FBOs during Ramazan and take strict action against the violators as per law. The authority will continue its indiscriminate action against counterfeiters and adulterators until complete elimination from Punjab, he added.