Tele-counselling services for dementia patients launched

LAHORE:The Punjab Mental Health Helpline of Government College University (GCU) Lahore initiated tele-counselling services for the caregivers of dementia and Alzheimer’s patients on Friday.

Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid opened the new section of the helpline. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi gave a briefing about this special section added to the already existing helpline under the guidance of Dr Yasmin Rashid and highlighted the role of family caregivers for the patients of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Pakistan General Secretary Dr Hussain Jafri was also present. Prof Yasmin Rashid said family caregivers of people with dementia or Alzheimer’d were called the invisible second patients, and sometimes they needed psychological support and counselling, and this helpline for them would play a critical role especially in times of lockdown due to Covid19.

The minister appreciated the initiative of the GCU VC of establishing Mental Health Helpline, saying people were facing difficulties due to Covid-19 and this imitative was helping them deal with mental stress, negative thinking, future uncertainty, depression, etc.

She said the coronavirus patients were recovering fast in different hospitals across Punjab, adding people above the age of 60 were most affected by this virus.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi pledged that the special mental helpline for the caregivers and patients of dementia and Alzheimer’s would continue after Covid-19 crisis. He said patients of dementia and Alzheimer’s were sometimes unfortunately inappropriately treated in their homes due to lack of guidance and support to caregivers.

Dr Hussain Jafferi said people in Pakistan lacked awareness about dementia, its prevalence and support options with around one million patients suffering in the country. He said that this helpline was a great service to these patients and their family members.

Later, one-day salary cheque by the faculty and staff of Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences (ASSMS) of GCU was presented to Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid for the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.

PMA: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) distressed over the statement of Shahbaz Gill that doctors are doing politics and they held press conference on the instructions of Sindh government.

We categorically reject these allegations, said PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad in a statement here on Friday. He informed that PMA and some very senior doctors addressed a press conference on April 22, 2020 at Karachi Press Club to highlight the worsening situation of Pakistan regarding coronavirus. “We very honestly gave our professional opinion and requested the government and ulema to review their decision of offering Namaz-e-Juman and Namaz-e-Traveh in mosques. We requested them to withdraw this decision because it could spread Covid-19.