‘Dhoni won’t play for India again’

NEW DELHI: Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said he doesn’t think Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play for India again, adding to the guessing game over the future of the superstar former captain.

Dhoni, 38, has not appeared for club or country since last year’s 50-over World Cup and India’s coronavirus lockdown could threaten his chances of getting back into the national team.

The Indian Premier League, the main platform before this year’s scheduled T20 World Cup, is likely to be truncated or cancelled because of the pandemic.Harbhajan, who plays with Dhoni at IPL side Chennai Super Kings, said international retirement was on the cards for Dhoni and that he was increasingly being asked about his teammate.“It’s up to him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again,” Harbhajan said in an online forum.