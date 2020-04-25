AR Zaidi dies

ISLAMABAD: A well-known cricket commentator and officer from 13th Common Audit and Commerce Group AR Zaidi breathed his last in Islamabad Friday morning.

He was 62 and suffered cardiac arrest. AR Zaidi retired from services from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting two years back. He had been a well known voice of radio cricket commentary. He left behind two sons and two daughters. He was later buried at H-8 graveyard in Islamabad.

Former Test cricketer Col (retd) Naushad Ali, former PCB Governing Board member Shakil Sheikh, Talat Farooq and host of other cricket relating personalities have condoled the death AR Zaidi and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace.