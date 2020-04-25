France’s top horse races on July 5

PARIS: Two of France’s top thoroughbred horse races, the Prix du Jockey-Club and the Prix Diane, will be raced on the same card for the first time ever at the Chantilly racetrack on July 5, likely behind closed doors.

The sport was closed down on March 17 due to coronavirus but organisers are working on rebooting the industry on May 11. Horseracing is a major economic activity in France with 10,000 licensed professionals, over 9,000 thoroughbred racehorses and 142 racetracks. The French tote system, had a turnover just short of 10 billion euros in 2018, with sport contributing over 90 billion euros a year to the French economy.