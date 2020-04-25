NEW DELHI: A blistering 143 scored against Australia in 1998 was voted Sachin Tendulkar’s greatest one-day innings in an International Cricket Council poll released for his 47th birthday.

The 131-ball knock, with nine fours and five sixes, became known as the ‘Desert Storm’ after a sand storm in Sharjah interrupted India’s chase. Tendulkar took on the likes of Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz but his side lost. Tendulkar’s blitz narrowly edged out his match-winning 98 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup group match. “It was neck and neck” until the end, the ICC said in releasing the results of its poll.Tendulkar, who played 200 Test matches and is now India’s biggest cricket legend in retirement, used his birthday to urge fans to stay indoors during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile the Board of Control for Cricket in India relived the master blaster’s unbeaten century against England in the Chennai Test in 2008 in excerpts released on its Twitter feed. Tendulkar smashed 103 in the second innings to guide India to a six-wicket win. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, a former India teammate, and other past and present cricketers paid tribute to Tendulkar.