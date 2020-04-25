No cricket in England until July

LONDON: Cricket chiefs announced Friday that no professional cricket would be played in England and Wales until July at the earliest as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked fresh havoc on the international sporting calendar.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said attempts would be made to reschedule international fixtures in the period from July until the end of September, including the West Indies Test tour of England. Global cricket is at a standstill as a result of COVID-19, with stark warnings issued over the damaging economic fallout.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said the plan was to reschedule international matches as late as possible in the English season to give the best chance of play. The West Indies tour, including three Tests, had been due to start on June 4. A women’s series between England and India, comprising one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches, was scheduled for later in that month. Before that the County Championship had been due to begin two weeks ago, on April 12.

Under the plans, nine rounds of fixtures will be lost in the four-day County Championship season, but time slots for red-ball and white-ball cricket will remain in a revised schedule.The lucrative Twenty20 Blast will be pushed as late in the season as possible. All matches previously scheduled in June will be moved later in the season.