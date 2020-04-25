13th South Asian Games medal winners honoured

ISLAMABAD: Following repeated requests from all the concerned federations, the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has started handing over the much-deserved cash awards to 13th South Asian Games (SAG) medal winners with the first badge of 11 players of wrestling and squash receiving their due share on Friday.

The Games were held in Nepal from December 1 to 10 in Nepal where Pakistan won 32 gold, 41 silvers and 60 bronze. The longstanding criteria for medal winners in SA Games ensures Rs one million for gold medal winner, Rs half a million for silver medal winners and Rs quarter million for bronze medal winners.

In all over Rs 10 million were distributed amongst 11 players who got cash prizes. These included Mohammad Inam Butt, Inayat Ullah, Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Bilal, Umar Ahmad, Tayyab Raza, Zaman Anwar (all wrestlers) and Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Mehboob, Asem Khan and Amaad Fareed (Squash players-gold medalist in team as well as individual event).

Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for IPC/President PSB distributed cheques among 11 players of Pakistan wresting and squash teams in two different sessions.

However, the presence of nine officials and athletes at one place without observing six feet distance was a bit surprising.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza congratulated players on their achievements and the said that Ministry wanted to host a ceremony at national level by inviting the Honorable Prime Minister as the ‘Chief Guest’, however, due to current Covid-19 pandemic situation, the cash awards were distributed among the winners by inviting them in small batches. She added that the federal government was fully aware of sportspersons problems.

Secretary generals from both the federations (wrestling and squash) assured their full support to the government and opined that without the necessary patronage of the government, the federations would not be able to achieve their objectives.