First-ever video link National Taekwondo C’ship from May 15

ISLAMABAD: As the coronavirus has put an unprecedented halt on all the sporting activities around the globe, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has come with a novel idea and that is to organize first ever Pakistan Open Video Link Poomsea Championship to be held from May 15-20.

Taekwondo is a sport where medals in good number can be decided through share display and exhibition of talent. “It has been a lull period over the last almost 50 days now where staging a sports event, gathering athletes at one place is not possible. In taekwondo we have some categories where online competition can be organized as it is all about the exhibition and showing the talent through share movement. Poomsea category that carries good weightage is one of these and we are planning to host the first ever Video Link Championship from May 15-20,” Col (retd) Wasim, president PTF said. The event will be conducted in different categories for different age categories groups starting from 8 to 50 years. “We want to involve athletes of all age groups. The instructions will be passed on to all province/clubs/athletes within next two days as what preparations are required and how the event will be conducted. The registration time line will start from May 10.”

The President PTF hoped that the Championships is expected to attract from 1000 to 1200 athletes from all over the country. “While staying at home, these all players would be asked to perform different routines. A jury of experts headed by Mr Han-expert coach from Korea will watch each and every individual before awarding them positions in each category. The jury will also include some expert coaches.”

The results will be flashed on the website of federation. Medals, certificates and cash prize will also be given be given to position holders. “Every participant will get participation certificates. The PTF marketing team is already working on luring sponsorship for the event. Hopefully we would be in a position to get reasonable sponsorship in an effort to generate activities during the period of isolation.”

Col (retd) Wasim said that this first ever video link National Championship would set the new trends in sports world that has been virtually crippled by the COVID-19.

The other and very important reason to hold such event was to support deserving athletes who look to federation under these testing times. “Besides helping out athletes and keeping leading one busy and active, the new concept will also help unearth fresh talent for future competitions. Clubs would be asked to make efforts to project fresh talent. Media will also be invited to watch and give the due coverage to the event.”

The PTF President praised federation patron Gen Javeed Iqbal for taking keen interest in players activities during this lockdown period.